Sports Minute: Johnson scores 33, Nicholls tops Sam Houston

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) - Kevin Johnson made a career-high 18 of 20 free throws and scored a career-high 33 points to lead Nicholls State to an 88-82 win over Sam Houston State on Saturday. The game featured 53 fouls and 69 free throws. Nicholls State was 30 of 36 from the line and Sam Houston State 25 of 33. The Colonels made 20 of 25 3-pointers and shot 50% from the field while the Bearkats have five 3s and shot 49%. Zach Nutall led the Bearkats with a career-high 28 points.

