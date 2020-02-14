Sports Minute: Jolly scores 25 to lead SMU past Temple 68-52

DALLAS (AP) - Tyson Jolly had 25 points plus 14 rebounds as SMU topped Temple 68-52. Jake Forrester led the Owls on Saturday night with 14 points and seven rebounds.

