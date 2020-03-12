Sports Minute: Kansas State holds off TCU 53-49 in Big 12 tourney

By AVERY OSEN

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Cartier Diarra scored 13 points, Mike McGuirl added eight points that included two free throws to ice the game as No. 10 seed Kansas State beat seventh-seeded TCU 53-49 in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament. RJ Nembhard scored 19 points and Desmond Bane added 16 for TCU. Kansas State (11-21) scored the final eight points of the game. The Horned Frogs got their first lead of the game with five minutes left then stretched it to 49-45 on a Kevin Samuel's free throw and jumper, but then didn’t score in the final three minutes of the game.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.