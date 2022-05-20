Sports Minute: Kensmil carries Stephen F. Austin over Houston Baptist 96-68
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) - Gavin Kensmil had 16 points as Stephen F. Austin won its seventh straight home game, easily defeating Houston Baptist 96-68 in a Southland Conference opener. Kevon Harris had 18 points and seven rebounds for Stephen F. Austin.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
