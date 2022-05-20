x

Sports Minute: Kensmil carries Stephen F. Austin over Houston Baptist 96-68

2 years 5 months 18 hours ago Wednesday, December 18 2019 Dec 18, 2019 December 18, 2019 9:35 PM December 18, 2019 in Sports - AP - Texas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) - Gavin Kensmil had 16 points as Stephen F. Austin won its seventh straight home game, easily defeating Houston Baptist 96-68 in a Southland Conference opener. Kevon Harris had 18 points and seven rebounds for Stephen F. Austin.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days