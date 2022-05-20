Sports Minute: Kensmil carries Stephen F. Austin over Houston Baptist 96-68

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) - Gavin Kensmil had 16 points as Stephen F. Austin won its seventh straight home game, easily defeating Houston Baptist 96-68 in a Southland Conference opener. Kevon Harris had 18 points and seven rebounds for Stephen F. Austin.

