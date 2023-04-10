Sports Minute: Kispert leads No. 9 Gonzaga over Texas Southern 101-62
By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS
Associated Press
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Corey Kispert scored 17 points, Joel Ayayi added 16 and No. 9 Gonzaga beat Texas Southern 101-62, rebounding from a loss to Michigan in the Battle 4 Atlantis title game. The Zags have 28 consecutive home wins, second-longest streak in the nation after Tennessee's 31. Tyrik Armstrong scored 15 points for Texas Southern.
