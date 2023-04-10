Sports Minute: Kispert leads No. 9 Gonzaga over Texas Southern 101-62

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Corey Kispert scored 17 points, Joel Ayayi added 16 and No. 9 Gonzaga beat Texas Southern 101-62, rebounding from a loss to Michigan in the Battle 4 Atlantis title game. The Zags have 28 consecutive home wins, second-longest streak in the nation after Tennessee's 31. Tyrik Armstrong scored 15 points for Texas Southern.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.