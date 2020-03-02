Sports Minute: Knicks hold on to end Rockets' 6-game win streak, 125-123

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Rookie guard RJ Barrett tied his season high with 27 points and the New York Knicks held on to beat Houston 125-123, snapping the Rockets' six-game winning streak. The Knicks pummeled the small-ball Rockets on the boards and in the paint to make a successful first impression in front of Leon Rose, the longtime player agent who was hired Monday as team president. Julius Randle added 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Knicks. James Harden had 35 points and eight assists for the Rockets. Russell Westbrook had 24 points and nine rebounds but missed a pull-up jumper on Houston's final attempt.

