Sports Minute: Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett among 9 inductees into Basketball Hall of Fame.
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) - Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett among 9 inductees into Basketball Hall of Fame.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Valley cities place face mask orders, recommendations
-
Walmart limiting amount of customers in stores
-
Valley doctor speaks on treating first coronavirus patient in Brownsville
-
Experts explain different types of coronavirus tests
-
Valley moonshiner puts projects on hold to manufacture, sell sanitizer to public