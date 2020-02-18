Sports Minute: LeBron: MLB's Manfred needs to listen to players' Astros ire

LOS ANGELES (AP) - LeBron James is stepping to the plate for ballplayers furious over baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's handling of the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scam. The four-time NBA MVP and star with the Los Angeles Lakers unleashed in two tweets Tuesday, echoing calls for harsher punishments made by baseball stars Mike Trout, Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger. James says he would be “uncontrollable” if he found out someone cheated him out of a title. He's urging Manfred to listed to “players speaking today about how disgusted, mad, hurt, broken ... about this" and to “fix this for the sake of Sports!”

