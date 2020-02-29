Sports Minute: Lewis carries Texas A&M-CC past Incarnate Word 78-70

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Tony Lewis had 19 points and 12 rebounds off the bench to carry Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to a 78-70 win over Incarnate Word. Des Balentine led the Cardinals with 18 points.

