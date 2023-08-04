Sports Minute: Likekele double-double leads Oklahoma State past TCU 72-57

By JOHN TRANCHINA

Associated Press

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Isaac Likekele had 15 points and 11 assists for his first career double-double to help lead Oklahoma State to its first Big 12 victory of the season, 72-57 over TCU. Thomas Dziagwa and Yor Anei each scored 14 points for the Cowboy. Desmond Bane had 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lead TCU, which has lost four in a row and six of its last seven. R.J. Nembhard added 14 assists and six rebounds.

