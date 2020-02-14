Sports Minute: Lillard leads Trail Blazers to 117-107 win over Rockets
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer
HOUSTON (AP) - Damian Lillard scored 25 points and CJ McCollum added 24 as the Portland Trail Blazers withstood a late surge from the Houston Rockets to get a 117-107 win. The Trail Blazers led by double figures for most of the game, but the Rockets began cutting into the lead in the fourth. A 3-pointer by Ben McLemore got them within five with about five minutes to go. But McCollum and Carmelo Anthony then made consecutive 3-pointers to make it 111-100 with four minutes left and Houston didn't threaten again. Russell Westbrook had a triple-double with 31 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
UPDATE: Convicted former Valley priest John Feit dies in prison
-
Harlingen police investigating 2 cases possibly linking to each other
-
CBP processing floral gifts at Valley ports of entry ahead of Valentine's...
-
Former La Joya mayor out on bond after pleading not guilty to...
-
Woman worried about stray dogs in Donna neighborhood