Sports Minute: Louisiana Tech rolls past Temple 72-56

RUSTON, La. (AP) - Mubarak Muhammed had 10 points and 10 rebounds as Louisiana Tech collected its ninth straight home victory with a 72-56 win against Rice. DaQuan Bracey added 15 points for Louisiana Tech. Trey Murphy III had 20 points to lead Temple.

