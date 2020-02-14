Sports Minute: Louisiana Tech rolls past Temple 72-56
RUSTON, La. (AP) - Mubarak Muhammed had 10 points and 10 rebounds as Louisiana Tech collected its ninth straight home victory with a 72-56 win against Rice. DaQuan Bracey added 15 points for Louisiana Tech. Trey Murphy III had 20 points to lead Temple.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
