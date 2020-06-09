Sports Minute: LPGA loses a major as Evian Championship in France canceled
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
The LPGA Tour has lost its first major because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour says the Evian Championship has been canceled this year because of travel and border restrictions in France. The Evian Championship had been scheduled for the first full week in August. LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan says the tournament had no choice but to cancel. He says it will be back on the schedule in 2021. The LPGA Tour now has the Women's British Open in August, the ANA Inspiration in September, the Women's PGA in October and the U.S. Women's Open in December.
