Sports Minute: Maeda questions whether Astros' sign stealing hurt Darvish

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - Kenta Maeda wonders whether the Astros’ sign stealing affected the performance of teammate Yu Darvish during the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2017 World Series loss to Houston. Darvish lost Games 3 and 7. He gave up nine runs over just 3 1/3 total innings with two walks and no strikeouts. He didn’t make it out of the second innings in either game. Maeda didn’t think it sign-stealing affected his performance. He gave up a tying, three-run homer in Game 5 to José Altuve ina game Houston went on to win.

