x

Sports Minute: Mariners to move home games from Seattle through end of March due to Washington state banning large group events

5 hours 46 minutes 25 seconds ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 March 11, 2020 12:01 PM March 11, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

SEATTLE (AP) - Mariners to move home games from Seattle through end of March due to Washington state banning large group events.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days