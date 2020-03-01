Sports Minute: Martin, Murphy, Peterson spark Rice comeback in 77-66 win

HOUSTON (AP) - Robert Martin and Trey Murphy III scored 21 points apiece as Rice topped Middle Tennessee 77-66 after a huge second half. Martin shot 8-for-10 from the field, scoring 18 after halftime as the Owls shot 64% (18-for-28) for 53 points after trailing 29-24 at the break. Reggie Scurry had 13 points for the Blue Raiders.

