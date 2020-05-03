Sports Minute: Matt Keough, former A's pitcher and executive, dies at 64

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Matt Keough, the former Oakland Athletics pitcher and special assistant, has died. He was 64. The Athletics announced the death Saturday night without providing details. Keough was an American League All-Star as a rookie in 1978 and was selected AL Comeback Player of the Year in 1980. He was 58-84 with a 4.17 ERA with Oakland, the New York Yankees, St. Louis, Chicago Cubs and Houston. His father, Marty and uncle, Joe, were major league outfielders.

