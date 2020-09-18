Sports Minute: Maui Invitational moving to North Carolina during pandemic

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The Maui Invitational is moving to the mainland during the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the premier preseason tournaments on the college basketball schedule, the Maui Invitational will be played at the Harrah's Cherokee Center in downtown Asheville, North Carolina.

Dates for the tournament announced Friday have yet to be finalized. The NCAA announced Wednesday that the college basketball season will begin Nov. 25.

This year's Maui Invitational field includes Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV.

All teams, staff, officials and ESPN personnel will be in a bubble environment that limits their movement and interaction outside the venue.

