Sports Minute: Mavericks center Powell injures right Achilles tendon
By DAVE JACKSON
Associated Press
DALLAS (AP) - The Dallas Mavericks lost starting center Dwight Powell to a right Achilles tendon injury in the first quarter of their game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Powell went down with a non-contact injury with 2:57 left in the first quarter. He was helped to the locker room putting no weight on his right leg. The team later announced Powell had an Achilles tendon injury and he was out for the game. Powell’s teammate J.J. Barea was distraught as Powell was taken off the court. He tore his right Achilles tendon last season.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
UPDATE: Convicted former Valley priest John Feit dies in prison
-
Harlingen police investigating 2 cases possibly linking to each other
-
CBP processing floral gifts at Valley ports of entry ahead of Valentine's...
-
Former La Joya mayor out on bond after pleading not guilty to...
-
Woman worried about stray dogs in Donna neighborhood