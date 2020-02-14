Sports Minute: Mavericks center Powell injures right Achilles tendon

By DAVE JACKSON

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - The Dallas Mavericks lost starting center Dwight Powell to a right Achilles tendon injury in the first quarter of their game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Powell went down with a non-contact injury with 2:57 left in the first quarter. He was helped to the locker room putting no weight on his right leg. The team later announced Powell had an Achilles tendon injury and he was out for the game. Powell’s teammate J.J. Barea was distraught as Powell was taken off the court. He tore his right Achilles tendon last season.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.