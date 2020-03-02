Sports Minute: Mavs' Doncic back after missing game with sprained thumb

CHICAGO (AP) - All-Star guard Luka Doncic was back in the Dallas Mavericks' lineup against the Chicago Bulls on Monday after missing a game because of a sprained left thumb. Averaging team highs of 28.6 points and 8.8 assists per game, the 6-foot-7 guard sat out Sunday's win at Minnesota. The Mavericks without Kristaps Porzingis, Seth Curry, Jalen Brunson and Dwight Powell. Willie Cauley-Stein was available after missing six games for personal reasons. Chicago's Zach LaVine was inactive. Otto Porter Jr. was available after missing 51 games with a broken left foot.

