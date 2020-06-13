x

Sports Minute: Mayfield "absolutely" will kneel during national anthem

Saturday, June 13 2020

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield plans to kneel during the national anthem this upcoming season to support protests of social injustice, police brutality and racism. In answering a post from a fan on his Instagram account Saturday that pleaded with him not to kneel, Mayfield responded:  “Pull your head out. I absolutely am.? Mayfield has been outspoken recently about the need for more understanding and justice in the nation following the killing of George Floyd, a black man, while in police custody in Minneapolis.

