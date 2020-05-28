Sports Minute: McCarthy prepping for Cowboys job from old home of Green Bay

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

Mike McCarthy is performing his new job as coach of the Dallas Cowboys while waiting out the pandemic in his old home of Green Bay. The Cowboys have been holding virtual meetings like most of the rest of the NFL under the league's coronavirus guidelines. McCarthy is eager to get back to Cowboys headquarters in Frisco. He hasn't been there in more than a month. The coach is confident Dak Prescott will be ready despite the quarterback sitting out the virtual offseason while waiting on a long-term contract.

