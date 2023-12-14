Sports Minute: McClanahan carries Nicholls St. past Incarnate Word 76-60

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) - Dexter McClanahan had 21 points as Nicholls State defeated Incarnate Word 76-60. Augustine Ene led the Cardinals with 15 points.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.