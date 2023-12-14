x

Sports Minute: McClanahan carries Nicholls St. past Incarnate Word 76-60

3 years 11 months 1 week ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 January 02, 2020 9:47 PM January 02, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) - Dexter McClanahan had 21 points as Nicholls State defeated Incarnate Word 76-60. Augustine Ene led the Cardinals  with 15 points.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days