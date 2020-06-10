Sports Minute: McIlroy lobbies for more consolidation in wake of shutdown
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Rory McIlroy says the shutdown in golf the last 90 days has illustrated that golf needs to consider some form of consolidation. Golf has been trying to put together a schedule that was like a puzzle. McIlroy says it was evident how many moving parts were involved in the majors and the tours around the world. He's just not sure of the solution.
