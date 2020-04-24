Sports Minute: Milwaukee adds former UTEP guard Jordan Lathon
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Former UTEP guard Jordan Lathon is transferring to Milwaukee. The 6-foot-4 Lathon is expected to sit out the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer regulations before playing for his new team. Lathon has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Lathon made 22 starts this past season and averaged 5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He ranked 11th in Conference USA in assists and second in assist-turnover ratio (1.8). He averaged 10.9 points and 5 rebounds as a freshman in 2018-19.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Mobile app aims to provide support for people struggling with mental health
-
3 people detained following apparent raids in Donna
-
Federal judge says Small Business Administration must reconsider Hidalgo County EMS loan...
-
Starr County teen continues recycling effort amid pandemic
-
Mission couple celebrates unique anniversary from home