Sports Minute: Mitchell scores 25, Texas A&M beats Arkansas 77-69

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Wendell Mitchell scored 25 points and Texas A&M defeated Arkansas 77-69 in the teams’ regular-season finale. The Aggies trailed 28-21 with a little more than three minutes remaining until halftime before outscoring the Razorbacks 12-2 headed to the locker room. A&M’s scoring flurry was capped by Josh Nebo’s offensive rebound and dunk as time expired in the first half. The Aggies outscored the Razorbacks 44-39 in the second half, despite Mason Jones finishing with 30 points for Arkansas.

