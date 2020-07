Sports Minute: MLB suspends Dodgers' Kelly 8 games for throwing high-and-tight pitches and taunting Astros, manager Roberts for 1 game

NEW YORK (AP) — MLB suspends Dodgers' Kelly 8 games for throwing high-and-tight pitches and taunting Astros, manager Roberts for 1 game.

