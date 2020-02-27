x

Sports Minute: MLS Eastern Conference Preview Capsules

3 hours 25 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 February 27, 2020 5:12 PM February 27, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer

MLS Eastern Conference Preview Capsules

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days