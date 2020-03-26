x

Sports Minute: Mobley, Cunningham, Bates finalists for Gatorade hoops award

High school players Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham and Emoni Bates are the finalists for Gatorade's national player of the year in basketball. Mobley is ranked as the No. 1 high school senior in the country. Cunningham is ranked second in the senior class. The 6-foot-11 Mobley of California has signed to play for USC. Cunningham is 6-6 and from Texas and has signed to play at Oklahoma State. Bates is a sophomore from Michigan.

