Sports Minute: More than Swag: Nichols leaves indelible mark on gymnastics

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

Two-time NCAA women's gymnastics champion Maggie Nichols says she is at peace with her complicated legacy. Nichols raised concerns over the behavior of former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar back in 2015. Her concerns helped lead to the uncovering of a sexual abuse scandal involving Nassar that continues to have a ripple effect across the sports world. While Nichols helped Oklahoma win a pair of NCAA titles, she has become equally as well known for her advocacy for victims of sexual abuse. Nichols says she's proud to have helped shine a light on Nassar's abusive behavior.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.