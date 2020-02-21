Sports Minute: Moretti, Texas Tech top K-State 69-62, stay in 3rd in Big 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - Davide Moretti scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer right after Cartier Diarra missed an easy breakaway dunk that would have tied the score midway through the second half, and Texas Tech beat Kansas State 69-62. Freshman Jahmi'us Ramsey had 17 points for the Red Raiders. Texas Tech kept sole possession of third place in the Big 12, a game ahead of No. 17 West Virginia. Xavier Sneed had 15 points for the last-place Wildcats. Kansas State's six-game losing streak is its longest since 2005.

