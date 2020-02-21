Sports Minute: Moretti, Texas Tech top K-State 69-62, stay in 3rd in Big 12
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - Davide Moretti scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer right after Cartier Diarra missed an easy breakaway dunk that would have tied the score midway through the second half, and Texas Tech beat Kansas State 69-62. Freshman Jahmi'us Ramsey had 17 points for the Red Raiders. Texas Tech kept sole possession of third place in the Big 12, a game ahead of No. 17 West Virginia. Xavier Sneed had 15 points for the last-place Wildcats. Kansas State's six-game losing streak is its longest since 2005.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Special Report Census surveys to be mailed in March
-
Silver alert issued for a missing 82-year-old Mission man
-
Human remains found in San Benito sent to lab for analysis
-
Mother searching for missing son in Brooks Co. now in mourning
-
Family not wearing seatbelts at the time of fatal crash in Willacy...