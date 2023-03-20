Sports Minute: Murray leads balanced attack as Spurs top Jazz 113-104

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Dejounte Murray had 23 points and seven rebounds, leading a balanced attack that helped the San Antonio Spurs beat the Utah Jazz 113-104. DeMar DeRozan added 18 points and seven assists for the Spurs. LaMarcus Aldridge chipped in 15 points and eight rebounds. San Antonio had six players score in double figures. Rudy Gobert finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Emmanuel Mudiay chipped in 18 points and Jordan Clarkson added 15 off the bench for Utah. The Jazz had a four-game winning streak end with the loss.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.