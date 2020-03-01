Sports Minute: N. Texas solidifies C-USA lead with win over W. Kentucky

DENTON, Texas (AP) - Thomas Bell's dunk with 2:03 left in overtime propelled North Texas to a 78-72 win over Western Kentucky. The Conference USA leader now owns a two-game advantage over the second-place Hilltoppers. Capping a second half that featured four ties and three lead changes, the Mean Green's Javion Hamlet hit a pair of free throws to even the contest at 63 with 2:17 remaining in regulation to force overtime. Hamlet scored 25 points to lead the Mean Green. Taveion Hollingsworth led Western Kentucky with 22 points.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.