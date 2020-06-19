Sports Minute: NASCAR Cup race will run at Texas with fans in the stands

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - The NASCAR Cup race at Texas will have thousands of spectators in the stands. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has approved a comprehensive action plan submitted by the track to allow fans for the July 19 race. While the state allows 50% capacity for outdoor sporting events, track president Eddie Gossage says it's too early to know how many fans will be able to attend. With social distancing protocols in place, the speedway first has to reassign seating for people who had already purchased tickets for the race that was originally scheduled for March 29. The track capacity is about 135,000.

