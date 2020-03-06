Sports Minute: NBA fines Cuban $500,000, sends teams memo on proper conduct
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
The NBA fined Dallas owner Mark Cuban $500,000 for “public criticism and detrimental conduct” regarding officiating. The league also sent a memo to teams reminding them of rules that govern conduct of owners, coaches and other team personnel during games. The memo, obtained by The Associated Press, reminded clubs that other than coaches team personnel are not allowed on the court during games. Also forbidden is “profane or objectionable language" that might be heard by fans during the game.
