Sports Minute: NCAA postseason bans nearly double despite steady APR stats

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Twenty-three teams in 10 different Division I sports will face penalties next season because of consistently poor Academic Progress Rate scores. Alabama A&M and Stephen F. Austin received the harshest punishments with three programs at each school facing postseason bans. Stephen F. Austin was sanctioned in football, men’s basketball and baseball. Alabama A&M was hit in men’s basketball, men’s track and field and women’s soccer. Fifteen teams were given postseason bans, nearly double last year's total of eight. It comes at a time in which the academic success has remained remarkably stable. The overall average score remained at 983 for the third consecutive year.

