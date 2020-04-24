Sports Minute: Needing blockers for Tagovailoa, Dolphins draft Hunt

By STEVEN WINE

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) - The Miami Dolphins have added another blocker for new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa by drafting Louisiana-Lafayette offensive lineman Robert Hunt in the second round. The 6-foot-5, 323-pound Hunt can play tackle or guard. He was a four-year starter for the Ragin’ Cajuns. On Thursday the Dolphins selected three players in the first round for the first time in their 55 drafts. The haul was led by top pick Tagovailoa of Alabama, fulfilling Miami’s goal of landing a potential franchise quarterback. The Dolphins also selected Alabama defensive tackle Raekwon Davis and Texas safety Brandon Jones on Friday.

