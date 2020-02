Sports Minute: New Mexico St. beats Texas Rio Grande Valley 78-62

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - Jabari Rice had 20 points as New Mexico State won its 16th consecutive game and clinced the Western Athletic Conference regular season championship, getting past Texas Rio Grande Valley 78-62. Lesley Varner II led the Vaqueros with 23 points.

