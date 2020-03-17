Sports Minute: New normal: MLB adjusts to coronavirus uncertainty

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) - Major league teams adjusted to their strange new normal, with more players returning to their hometowns as they realized baseball won't be played for months. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said he feels like he's “playing hooky” every day as the world fights the new coronavirus pandemic that caused postponement of opening day until at least mid-May. MLB responded to the players’ association on Tuesday, two days following the union's counteroffer on issues such as salaries, major league service time and performance bonuses. Houston ace Justin Verlander had surgery on his right groin and a second Yankees minor league player tested positive for coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.