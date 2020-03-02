Sports Minute: New Rangers corners with 3B Frazier, Bird competing at 1B

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

The Texas Rangers are working with a couple of new corners. Todd Frazier is expected to provide some veteran stability at third base that has been missing since Adrian Beltre retired. Greg Bird is getting an opportunity to be the Rangers' first baseman after five injury-plagued years with the New York Yankees. Six different players started games at third base for Texas last season. Beltre retired after the 2018 season, ending a career that included 3,166 hits and five Gold Gloves. The Rangers also used five different starters at first base last year.

