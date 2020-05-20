Sports Minute: NFL reinstates Cowboys' Aldon Smith, who last played in '15

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - The Dallas Cowboys' new pass rusher can start taking part in team activities next week. The NFL has conditionally reinstated Aldon Smith from an indefinite suspension for off-field issues. He hasn't played in an NFL game since 2015. Smith will be able to participate in the Cowboys’ virtual offseason program and also meet with teammates and coaches. The Cowboys signed Smith to a one-year contract last month despite his uncertain playing status. He had 44 sacks in 50 games in his first four NFL seasons with San Francisco from 2011-14. His position coach with the 49ers is now on the Cowboys staff.

