Sports Minute: NFL scouting combine family affair for lucky few

By ARNIE STAPLETON

AP Pro Football Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A handful of players at the NFL scouting combine got a big head start in their preparations because of family members who've played pro football. Some have famous fathers such as Louisiana State tight end Thaddeus Moss. He's the son of Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss. Others have uncles who played in the NFL such as Arizona State punter Michael Turk. He's the nephew of former punter Matt Turk and ex-offensive lineman Daniel Turk. The University of Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. plays the same position as his father did for the Vikings. They are among the 330 prospects at the combine in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.