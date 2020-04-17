Sports Minute: NHL stoppage has Devils' Fitzgerald waiting on two fronts.

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

The suspension of play in the NHL because of the coronavirus pandemic has put Tom Fitzgerald of the New Jersey Devils in limbo. The 51-year-old is waiting to see if the league will finish its season and also if he still has a job. Fitzgerald is the league's only interim general manager. He took over Jan. 12, when Ray Shero was fired, and guided the Devils to a 12-8-5 record. Five coaches are also limbo. Geoff Ward of Calgary, Alain Nasreddine of the Devils, Rick Bowness of Dallas, Bob Boughner of San Jose and Dean Evason of Minnesota

