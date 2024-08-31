Sports Minute: Nicholls St. uses 2nd-half rally to down Texas A&M-CC 64-58

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) - Warith Alatishe scored 14 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked five shots and Nicholls State beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 64-58. Seven of Alatishe’s 10 rebounds were on the offensive end.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.