Sports Minute: Nicholls St. uses 2nd-half rally to down Texas A&M-CC 64-58

4 years 8 months 1 week ago Wednesday, December 18 2019 Dec 18, 2019 December 18, 2019 10:19 PM December 18, 2019 in Sports - AP - Texas

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) - Warith Alatishe scored 14 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked five shots and Nicholls State beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 64-58. Seven of Alatishe’s 10 rebounds were on the offensive end.

