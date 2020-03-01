Sports Minute: No. 1 Gamecocks win 23rd straight over No. 12 Aggies 60-52

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 20 points to lead No. 1 South Carolina to its program-record 23rd straight win and a perfect 16-0 Southeastern Conference season with a 60-52 victory over No. 12 Texas A&M on Sunday. The Gamecocks (29-1, 16-0 SEC) were only ahead 34-28 early in the third quarter before going on a 14-3 surge to take control for good. South Carolina completed the fourth 16-0 SEC season in league history and became the first team to do it twice since the conference supersized the schedule before the 2009-10 season. Kayla Wells had 15 points to lead the Aggies.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.