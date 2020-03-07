Sports Minute: No. 1 Kansas outright Big 12 champ after 66-62 win at Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - No. 1 Kansas is the outright Big 12 champion, and the league's first in a decade with only one loss in conference play. The Jayhawks wrapped up the regular season with a 66-62 win at Texas Tech on Saturday. Udoka Azubuike had 15 points and 11 rebounds, including his putback dunk with 1:41 left that put Kansas ahead to stay. Devon Dotson had 17 points for Kansas, which is 28-3 overall and 17-1 in the Big 12. Texas Tech was the national runner-up last season. The Red Raiders are 18-13 with four losses in a row.

