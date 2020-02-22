Sports Minute: No. 2 Baylor women beat Oklahoma for 55th Big 12 win in row

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

WACO, Texas (AP) - NaLyssa Smith scored 22 points to lead five Baylor players in double figures and the No. 2 Lady Bears won their 55th consecutive Big 12 game. The defending national champions beat Oklahoma 101-69 on Saturday to move within one win of their 10th consecutive regular-season conference titles. Te'a Cooper added 16 points and 11 assists for 25-1 Baylor, while Lauren Cox had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Juicy Landrum scored 14 points. Baylor also won its 54th consecutive home game. Gabby Gregory had 30 points with five 3-pointers for Oklahoma, which lost its fourth game in a row.

