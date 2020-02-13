Sports Minute: No. 2 Baylor women beat TCU 81-62 for 52nd Big 12 win in row

WACO, Texas (AP) - Lauren Cox and NaLyssa Smith both had double-doubles and the No. 2 Baylor women won their 52nd consecutive Big 12 game. Cox had 16 points and 10 rebounds while Smith had 12 points and 13 rebounds in an 81-62 win over TCU on Wednesday night. It was a matchup of the Big 12's top two teams. DiDi Richards had 17 points for the 22-1 Lady Bears, who led by only two at halftime. But Cox had 10 points and three blocked shots in the third quarter when they outscored TCU 22-11. Baylor also won its nation's-best 53rd consecutive home game. Michelle Berry led the Frogs with 15 points.

