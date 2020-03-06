Sports Minute: No. 2 Baylor women beat Texas for 58th Big 12 win in a row

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

WACO, Texas (AP) - The No. 2 Baylor women have won all of their Big 12 home games for the third season in a row. Te'a Cooper scored 20 points, fourth-year senior Lauren Cox had 17 and the Lady Bears beat Texas 69-53. Cox and NaLyssa Smith both had double-doubles as Baylor improved to 28-1 overall. The Lady Bears have won a record 58 Big 12 regular-season games in a row, and 56 games in a row overall at home. The last time Baylor lost a Big 12 regular season game, or at home, was three years ago against the Longhorns.

