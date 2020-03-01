Sports Minute: No. 25 Houston beats Cincinnati, moves into 1st in AAC

HOUSTON (AP) - Marcus Sasser scored 21 points, Nate Hinton had 16 and No. 25 Houston beat Cincinnati 68-55. Sasser shot 8 of 16, including 5 of 12 on 3-pointers. Caleb Mills added 15 points for Houston, which shot 36%. The Cougars moved back into a tie atop the American Athletic Conference with Tulsa, one game ahead of Cincinnati. Tre Scott had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Jarron Cumberland added 11 points for the Bearcats. Cincinnati shot 35% but made just 6 of 25 in the second half.

